Latest Man of Steel votes revealed

Wakefield Trinity’s Bill Tupou climbed the Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings after his superb performance in last week’s win at Leeds Rhinos.

Every Super League game this year will be watched by a member of the judging panel who awards three points to his man of the match, two to the runner-up and one for the game’s third-best player.

After picking up three points last week Tupou and teammate Danny Brough - who earned one point - are among six players on four points.

The two points in last week’s game at Emerald Headingley went to Trinity’s Tom Johnstone.

Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts is joint-second after collecting three points from his side’s win over Hull KR.

Teammate Paul McShane, who did not score in round four, is also on six points, along with Hull’s Jamie Shaul.

St Helens’ James Roby is the runaway leader, on 11 points.

The full votes from Betfred Super League round four are:

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

3pts – James Roby

2pts – Lachlan Coote

1pt – Jansin Turgut

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

3pts – Liam Watts

2pts – Mose Masoe

1pt – Michael Shenton

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

3pts – Bill Tupou

2pts – Tom Johnstone

1pt – Danny Brough

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

3pts – Kenny Edwards

2pts – Tony Gigot

1pt – Daryl Clark

London Broncos v Wigan Warriors

3pts – Eddie Battye

2pts – Kieran Dixon

1pt – Jordan Abdull

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

3pts – Joe Westerman

2pts – Mickey Paea

1pt - Marc Sneyd