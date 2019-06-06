Leeds Rhinos are now a ‘very different beast’ warns Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester reckons tomorrow’s visitors Leeds Rhinos are improving.

Trinity have beaten Rhinos twice in Betfred Super League this year, including a 26-24 home win on Easter Monday, but Chester insists those results will have no bearing tomorrow evening.

“They are a different side to the Rhinos we played over Easter,” Chester warned of opponents who are now being coached by ex-Wakefield boss Richard Agar.

“I’ve seen some improvements in them, particularly against London at the Magic Weekend and they have got a few bodies back in their 19-man squad.

“It is an important game for both sides. For Leeds in terms of wanting to pull away from the bottom and us to get our season back up and running.

“It has been a tough four, five, six weeks for us, especially with the personnel we’ve got missing and this is kind of a must-win for both teams, but they are all big games now going into the end of the season.”

He added: “We’ve missed out on one of our goals, which was a semi-final in the Challenge Cup and there’s one to aim for now which is the top-five.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance at the start of the season with the run of results we had and it is still in our capable hands.”

Wakefield have slipped from third in the table to sixth at the start of round 17.

Last Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup exit to St Helens was their third successive defeat, but Chester believes they aren’t far away in terms of performance.

“I think we are doing okay, we are going all right,” he stated.

“We have certainly been attacking well, we just need to be a bit tougher defensively and a bit more resilient on our own tryline.”