Lock Lane’s Tom Sowerby stars on England debut

Lock Lane player Tom Sowerby made a dream start on his winning international debut when playing full-back for England Lions U23s against Ireland.

The 20-year-old produced a superb solo effort for a try and came up with a further three try assists, which earned him a well deserved man of the match award in a hard fought 26-14 victory.

Tom, from Sandal, was capping off a tremendous season for Lock Lane when he finished as the top try scorer and won the back of the year award in the RFL National Conference League Premier division.

Tom, a former White Rose ABA Yorkshire Boxing champion and Wakefield Academy player, will now face off against Wales this weekend in a Tri Nation decider at Wigan.