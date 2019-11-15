Lock Lane’s Tom Sowerby stars on England debut

Tom Sowerby is presented with his England jersey before making a superb debut for England Lions U23s against Ireland. Pictured with him are the Lions U23 coaches Lee Roberts and Paul Couch (also the Lock Lane head coach).
Lock Lane player Tom Sowerby made a dream start on his winning international debut when playing full-back for England Lions U23s against Ireland.

The 20-year-old produced a superb solo effort for a try and came up with a further three try assists, which earned him a well deserved man of the match award in a hard fought 26-14 victory.

Tom, from Sandal, was capping off a tremendous season for Lock Lane when he finished as the top try scorer and won the back of the year award in the RFL National Conference League Premier division.

Tom, a former White Rose ABA Yorkshire Boxing champion and Wakefield Academy player, will now face off against Wales this weekend in a Tri Nation decider at Wigan.