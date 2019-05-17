London Broncos v Wakefield Trinity: Quartet to freshen up Trinity for capital mission

FRESH LEGS and a new approach will give Wakefield Trinity a lift at London Broncos tomorrow.

Captain Jacob Miller is poised to return from injury, Junior Sa’u will make his debut – on loan from Salford Red Devils – and Tyler Randell has been recalled.

Junior Sa'u.

George King is also back in contention after missing last week’s Coral Challenge Cup win over Widnes Vikings on paternity leave.

Trinity looked a tired team that night and coach Chris Chester feels the return of a quartet of influential players can freshen them up.

“We’ve got four fresh bodies to come into the team and that’s important,” he said.

“Kyle Wood had to play 80 minutes in the middle last week and got targeted a bit.

“Having Milky [Miller] and Tyler and the two other guys back gives us that experience more than anything.”

The return of Miller, Trinity’s captain, is well-timed, Chester reckons.

He added: “I think we have looked a little bit lost at times with the ball, but Milky has trained this week and the sessions have really lifted since he has joined the playing group.”

As well as the personnel changes, Trinity are approaching tomorrow’s game differently following their shock 42-24 defeat at London in Betfred Super League round one.

“We have had a good chat about it and we feel we owe everybody a performance,” Chester said.

“We were really disappointed with the performance we put in down at London the first time and hopefully that’s not going to be the case this time around.

“Everything we did that time, we are doing pretty much the opposite. We’re not going down for a couple of days, we are going there and back on the day.

“We’ll go down on the train and the bus will pick us up and bring us back.

“We have tried to mix it up a little bit.”

Broncos are bottom of the table and Trinity, who began the weekend in third place, will travel as strong favourites despite the result in February.

Chester insisted: “We have got to go there confident.

“We are third in the league and we know how important it is. Another win this weekend maybe gives us a bit of breathing space on the teams underneath and also keeps us on the heels of the guys above us.

“It is another important month, especially with the Challenge Cup coming around.

“We’ve also got the Magic Weekend against Catalans, who are in and around us and once the Challenge Cup’s over we’ve got the game against Leeds.

“It’s a big month for us and if we can get a couple more wins on the board we give ourselves a really good chance of being involved in the big games at the end of the year.”

Dropping out from last week’s team are winger Lee Kershaw and forward Pauli Pauli who has joined Salford on a month’s loan in exchange for Sa’u.

London were without a game last week.

Coach Danny Ward has made one change to his initial 19 for the trip to Wigan Warriors two weeks ago with Matt Gee being recalled in place of Daniel Hindmarsh.

London Broncos: from Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Reynolds, Sa’u, Wood.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Kick-off: Today, 3pm.