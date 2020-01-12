Neck injury to Hull KR prop Mose Masoe mars Wakefield Trinity’s win over the Robins

Hull KR prop Mose Masoe was taken to hospital with a neck injury during his side’s 18-6 defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

The former St Helens front-rower sustained the injury two minutes into the pre-season trial match and was given oxygen on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith told KRTV: “They have taken Mose to the hospital so he was handled by the right people. We will update people when we have more information.”

Rovers also lost second-rower Weller Hauraki, who was captaining the team, with an ankle injury early in the second half and he is set to undergo scans to determine the extent of the problem. Wakefield’s Max Jowitt was replaced late on owing to a knee injury.

Castleford Tigers, meanwhile, put out an inexperienced line-up for their first hit-out of 2020 at Widnes and paid the price in terms of result – 32-10 – but benefited in terms of game time.

Vikings’ ex-Australian national boss, Tim Sheens, named off-season signings Logan Tomkins and Matty Smith in the home team’s line-up after their decision to drop down from Super League to play in the Betfred Championship with Widnes.

Cas, however, opted to field predominently homegrown academy and reserves players with England Youth full-back Bailey Hodgson, winger Caelum Jordan and hooker Cain Robb all stepping up from last year’s under-16s.

A last-minute try by winger Ben Markland, who beat his team-mate Harry Kidd to the touchdown in chasing Dom Brambani’s kick, earned Hunslet a second successive late victory over Championship opposition – 16-12 against visiting Batley Bulldogs.

The League 1 outfit, who had edged Bradford seven days earlier, had trailed throughout against a Batley outfit for whom hookers Shaun Lunt and Alistair Leak impressed, but with half-backs Danny Rowse and Brambani combining well, and forwards Zach Braham, Josh Tonks and Jack Aldous impressive, the Parksiders were always in contention.

Hunslet coach Gary Thornton, who aims to give each member of his squad at least two games out of three pre-season friendlies (with Leeds due to visit the South Leeds Stadium on Friday, January 31) drafted in Tom Ashton, Kidd and new registration Nathan Conroy to the squad that had beat Bradford Bulls seven days earlier. Matthew Chrimes, Lochlan McGill, Danny King and Zach Johnson were rested for the Batley clash.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, emulated the Parksiders by fielding 21 players.

Both sides went close in the opening stages, Hunslet half-backs Dom Brambani and Danny Rowse linking well to put Tom Ashton through, only for the centre to be brought down by a good tackle.

Batley opened their account when centre George Senior crashed over from short range off Lunt’s sharp pass, Dale Morton landing the goal from wide out.

Hunslet got back into the contest on the half-hour with a try in the corner by trialist Liam Copland, who dotted down off Tonks’ pass, Rowse’s conversion attempt rebounding off an upright.

The hosts then opted to run a penalty on Batley’s 20, only for the move to break down.

Keenan Tomlinson was unable to smother a Brambani kick on the restart but Batley survived, working their way to the other end where prop Tyrer Dickinson powered over under the posts, Morton adding the extras.

Copland couldn’t quite get to a neatly flighted Rowse kick when Hunslet responded, and Morton did well to clear his own line when hemmed in after a Brambani kick.

Hunslet hit back when, after Jimmy Watson had spilled a bomb, the ball was won against the feed and in a subsequent attack Duane Straugheir went close off Brambani and Rowse, Keidan Hartley burrowing over from short range and Rowse improving from wide out.

Batley found touch at the restart and the Parksiders, after defending superbly, gained respite with an interception by Tonks.

Hunslet had a chance to go in front when, after Hartley had established territory with a clearing run, Copland drove to the corner, Batley’s cover scooping his inside pass. But the hosts were to have the last word, thanks to Markland.