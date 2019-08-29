New signings have given Wakefield Trinity 'big lift' ahead of clash with Wigan Warriors, says skipper Jacob Miller

NEW ARRIVALS at Wakefield Trinity has given the squad the lift they needed in the battle to avoid relegation.



That is the view of captain Jacob Miller as Trinity prepare for a return to action against Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

Wakefield claimed a crucial win over Hull KR in their last Super League outing to give their survival hopes a huge boost.

New signings Morgan Escare, Chris Green and Adam Tangata all featured in that win and Miller feels the new signings came at just the right time.

“The effort has been there the last couple of weeks but we haven’t been as smart as we would have liked,” admitted Miller.

“If you can get the effort then you are not too far away. And that is what we have been doing the last few weeks.

"A few nice additions from the club has given us all a bit of lift and brought some energy to us, to help us get that win we needed.”

He continued: “Adz (Adam Tangata) and (Chris) Greeny have give us a bit of energy in the middle and a little bit more punch. It is what we have been lacking a little bit of.

“They have brought some competition for places and that is always healthy for a group in a little bit of a hole.”

Miller admits that Trinity still have work to do if they are to beat the drop with three games left to secure their Super League status. They sit two points ahead of Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and London Broncos.

But Miller says Trinity’s win over the Robins has lifted the mood within the squad.

“It is crazy how one win changes everyone’s mood and confidence,” he said.

“We will be going into the game, trying to finish the year off as best we can.

“It is not over in the bottom dogfight and we will be looking to finish as high up the ladder as we can.”

On London’s surprising form this year, Miller added: “They have been outstanding. I don’t think anyone thought they would be in the position they are in at this time of year.

“Credit to them, it will be interesting to see how it all pans out.

“It is exciting. You want every team to be competitive and not know who is going to win every week.

"The best thing about the competition in the last few years is that anyone can win on their day. So it is really good for the competition.”

Wigan are one of Super League’s form teams but Miller believes that Trinity can take plenty of confidence from their defensive display against Hull KR two weeks ago.

“The defence was the best thing about it. We held them to 10 points,” he added.

“We can take a lot of confidence away from that defensive performance.”