Normanton Knights handed home tie in Challenge Cup second round

Normanton Knights will host Haydock in the second round of the Challenge Cup, with the tie to be played on the weekend beginning February 9.

Wigan Warriors star George Williams and three-time Challenge Cup winner Micky Higham carried out the draw, with Normanton earning a home tie for the second consecutive round.

Normanton's Lee Hammond carries the ball. PIC: Paul Butterfield.

Haydock defeated National Conference side Shaw Cross Sharks in the first round to make sure of their place in round two.

The Knights booked their spot in the second round after coming from behind to defeat Scottish National Champions Edinburgh Eagles 50-16 at the Graveyard on Saturday afternoon.

Edinburgh led 12-4 thanks to tries from Lucas Reid and Nicolas Hanmer. Doug Heseltine converted both scores to give the visitors a surprise lead.

James Senkiw’s try had put Normanton ahead early on and he helped to claw back the points with his second try to reduce the arrears to two points.

The visitors from the Scottish capital soon found themselves 16-10 ahead, however.

Craig Robinson crossed for what proved to be the Eagles last try as Normanton hit back before the interval.

Kieran Hinchliffe’s effort brought the sides level before Normanton took a stranglehold on proceedings in the second half.

The home side ran in six unanswered tries to book their spot in the second round, with Senkiw crossing twice more to take his personal try tally to four.

Connor Wilson also crossed for a second-half brace while the other tries came from Connor Taylor - who kicked five second-half conversions - and Dave Evans.