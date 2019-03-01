Normanton Knights ready for National Conference opener against Skirlaugh

Normanton Knights will be aiming for an immediate return to the NCL Premier Division as their Division One campaign gets underway tomorrow afternoon.

The Knights welcome Hull-based side Skirlaugh to Queen Elizabeth Drive hoping to kick off their league season with a victory (2.30pm).

Normanton have returned to NCL Division One after one season in the Premier Division.

Normanton dropped out of the top tier of the community game last season as they finished third-bottom on points difference.

They finished level on points with Cumbrian outfit Kells and Rochdale Mayfield but their inferior points difference saw them relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Skirlaugh endured an indifferent season in Division One last year, finishing 8th with 10 wins, 11 defeats and one draw in their 22 league outings.

The sides last met in 2016, when Skirlaugh triumphed 31-24 in the Division One play-offs.

Robbie Powell celebrates scoring in Eastmoor's win last weekend. PIC: Mike Robey Photography.

The Hull side went on to earn promotion but were relegated after one season in the top flight.

Elsewhere, following their dramatic fightback against NCL new boys Heworth, Eastmoor Dragons travel to Hesingham looking to make it two wins on the bounce.

The Dragons beat Heworth 40-28 last weekend, scoring 36 unanswered points after falling 28-4 behind.

Hesingham were easily defeated 38-14 at Woolston Rovers in their opening fixture.

For more on Eastmoor's incredible comeback last weekend, pick up a copy of today's (Friday) Wakefield Express.