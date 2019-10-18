NRL legend Paul Gallen admits one regret after playing final game at Wakefield Trinity's Belle Vue

RUGBY LEAGUE legend Paul Gallen admits he regrets never making the move to Super League during his illustrious playing career.

The former Cronulla Sharks forward took to the turf at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue on Wednesday night for a charity match between Trinity Allstars and Paul Gallen Allstars.

Paul Gallen. PIC: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

Gallen won the NRL Premiership with the Sharks in 2016, guiding the club to their first title in their 49-year history.

He made his debut for the Australian club in 2001 before retiring at the end of last campaign.

“It has been great, I love England,” said Gallen of his time in the UK.

“I have done four or five talking events over the past eight days. And people always ask me, ‘How do you like England, did you ever consider coming over and playing here?’

“I think it will be a regret of mine one day that I never came over and played in Super League.

“Because I love coming to the UK and I have been lucky enough to tour here with the Australian side three times and come here with the Cronulla Sharks to play the World Club Challenge.

“I had an absolute ball every time I came. The people up here in the north of England are always so nice.

“They love their footy, when we play against them they hammer us but other than that they are very respectful.

“Wakefield has been great.”

Gallen’s Allstars drew 16-16 with Wakefield’s Allstars team in Wednesday night’s charity game.

The NRL forward was carrying a calf injury and said: “I had to apologise to my team beforehand but thankfully I got through most of the game.”

Wakefield had three tries disallowed at 0-0 and Gallen joked: “The game was good, the referee was dead-set against us, I thought he was cheating against us tonight. He was terrible!

“It was good fun but the most important thing is that it was all for charity and hopefully we raised some money.”

All money raised from the evening will go to the charities Life for a Kid and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Gallen will travel back to Australia next month but is yet to decide what role he play at Cronulla next year.