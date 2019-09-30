Physical Disability Rugby League: 19 pictures as Wakefield Trinity lose nail-biting final against Warrington Wolves
Wakefield Trinity played in the first-ever Physical Disability Rugby League Grand Final on Sunday but it proved a step too far as they were beaten 10-4 by Warrington Wolves.
Trinity finished second in the first competitive PDRL season and defeated Leeds Rhinos 22-16 in the play-off semi-final. But after a tense clash with the Wolves, it was Warrington who emerged victorious. Scroll below for 19 pictures from Wakefield Trinity's clashes against Leeds and Warrington.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
A Leeds attacker is stopped by the Trinity defence