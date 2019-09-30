Physical Disability Rugby League: 19 pictures as Wakefield Trinity lose nail-biting final against Warrington Wolves

Trinity finished second in the first competitive PDRL season and defeated Leeds Rhinos 22-16 in the play-off semi-final. But after a tense clash with the Wolves, it was Warrington who emerged victorious. Scroll below for 19 pictures from Wakefield Trinity's clashes against Leeds and Warrington.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity A Leeds attacker is stopped by the Trinity defence Mike Robey Photography other Buy a Photo

2. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity The teams walk out for the semi-final Mike Robey Photography other Buy a Photo

3. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity Wakefield score a try Mike Robey Photography other Buy a Photo

4. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity The teams in the tunnel Mike Robey Photography other Buy a Photo

View more