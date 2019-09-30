Wakefield Trinity's Physical Disability Rugby League team.

Physical Disability Rugby League: 19 pictures as Wakefield Trinity lose nail-biting final against Warrington Wolves

Wakefield Trinity played in the first-ever Physical Disability Rugby League Grand Final on Sunday but it proved a step too far as they were beaten 10-4 by Warrington Wolves.

Trinity finished second in the first competitive PDRL season and defeated Leeds Rhinos 22-16 in the play-off semi-final. But after a tense clash with the Wolves, it was Warrington who emerged victorious. Scroll below for 19 pictures from Wakefield Trinity's clashes against Leeds and Warrington.

A Leeds attacker is stopped by the Trinity defence

1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

A Leeds attacker is stopped by the Trinity defence
Mike Robey Photography
other
Buy a Photo
The teams walk out for the semi-final

2. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

The teams walk out for the semi-final
Mike Robey Photography
other
Buy a Photo
Wakefield score a try

3. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield score a try
Mike Robey Photography
other
Buy a Photo
The teams in the tunnel

4. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

The teams in the tunnel
Mike Robey Photography
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5