Reece Lyne ready to 'put best foot forward' to secure centre position at Wakefield Trinity

Reece Lyne has welcomed the competition for places in the centre spots at Wakefield Trinity.

The arrival of Ryan Atkins from Warrington Wolves means that Trinity could have up to five centres fighting for two places.

Lyne, Bill Tupou, Joe Arundel and youngster Jack Croft, along with Atkins, will all have their eyes on a starting berth.

And Lyne is determined to tie down his place in the side with an impressive pre-season campaign.

“It is five centres into two spots and obviously it doesn’t go, so there are going to be some good players left out,” he said.

“You have just got to put your best foot forward in pre-season and build from there.

“And whoever gets in the spot, it is theirs to lose.”

Lyne feels that Wakefield’s squad has enough quality to mount a challenge for the play-offs in 2020.

The centre believes that key injuries played a big part in the club’s struggles last term but admits that Trinity must be more consistent.

“With how strong Super League is, especially next year when I think it will be the strongest one there has been, a lot of it comes down to luck with injuries,” said Lyne.

“We had a lot of injuries last year and I know that it is not an excuse but it does play a big part in success.

“Hopefully we can have a bit of luck there and I really believe that we have got the squad to challenge and get into that top five.

“I think we just need a little bit of luck and more consistency. We have learned a lot of lessons from last season.”

Wakefield will welcome back the likes of Tom Johnstone, Ti Arona, David Fifita and Bill Tupou before their season opener at Hull KR on January 31.

And Lyne feels that Trinity’s returning stars will be like “new signings.”

He said: “If you look at all the boys that have got to come back in, they are like new signings because they missed the majority of the year. I think once we get everyone back on the field we have got a really strong 17 and a lot of depth to cover for injuries.”

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity fans have until Saturday to purchase their 2020 Memberships at the early-bird prices, there will be a £25 increase from December 1.