Rob Burrow announced as guest of honour at Leeds Sports Awards 2020

Rob Burrow has been announced as a guest of honour at the Leeds Sports Awards 2020.

The Rhinos legend has confirmed he will attend the awards, hosted by Sports Leeds in partnership, on February 27.

Rob Burrow has been announced as a guest of honour at the Leeds Sports Awards 2020.

The 17th Leeds Sports Awards will recognise the achievements and contributions of athletes, coaches, clubs and volunteers in the last year.

Burrow previously received the Special Recognition award in 2018, along with his teammate Danny Maguire.

This year, the awards will raise money for the Rob Burrow fund and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, with prizes donated by partners and sponsors of the event.

Burrow announced his devastating motor neurone diagnosis in December, of which there is currently no known cure.

The 37-year-old won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in 17 years during a glittering career with the Rhinos.

Burrow retired from playing at the end of the 2017 season, winning an eighth Super League Grand Final in his last game.

More than £300,000 has been donated to help support the Rhinos legend in his treatment and support his young family.

Rob will be joining a host of finalists at the Leeds Sports Awards, including Leeds Rhinos Women and coach Adam Cuthbertson who are finalists in their respective categories.

Sporting stars from grass roots all the way up to Olympians are expected to be in attendance, alongside the coaches and volunteers who support them.

There will be a drinks reception followed by dinner and the award ceremony.

Tickets are now available for the awards, held at the First Direct Arena, and can be purchased here.