Rob Burrow: Fundraising evening planned for Rugby League legend

A fundraising evening is being held this month to help stricken Rugby League legend, Rob Burrow.

The 37-year-old from Pontefract shocked the rugby community last month when he announced that he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND)

The disease attacks specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing irreversible damage, and limiting life expectancy.

An online fundraising page was set up and more than £221,000 has been raised so far to help for his treatment.

A raffle, quiz and auction will be held at Normanton’s Comrades Club on Ashgap Lane on Saturday, January 25 from 4pm.

Starting at 4pm, entry is free.

The auction will be hosted by Super League and international referee, Ben Thaler.

For details call 01924 892987.

Rob only retired from the game in 2017 after winning eight Super League Grand Finals with Leeds Rhinos.