Ryan Atkins set to make second Wakefield Trinity debut in crunch relegation clash with London Broncos

EXPERIENCED CENTRE Ryan Atkins is in line to complete his return to Wakefield Trinity for their relegation decider against London Broncos on Friday night.

The 33-year-old made the move back to Belle Vue at the beginning of August but has been sidelined by a hand injury.

Danny Kirmond.

However, head coach Chris Chester expects Atkins to be fit for Friday night's huge game against London.

"Ryan Atkins will play next week, he will give us some punch out of yardage," confirmed Chester.

"He is an experienced player and he has played in some big games and it is probably what we have been lacking in the last few weeks.

"Fingers crossed we have not got any other issues and hopefully we will have Ryan Atkins out there this week for us."

Atkins made his Wakefield debut in 2006 before leaving for the Wolves at the end of the 2009 campaign.

He spent 10 years with Warrington before making the switch back to Wakefield earlier this year.

The former England international received a farewell from the Warrington fans ahead of Trinity's 23-16 last week.

Danny Kirmond was withdrawn after half an hour in Wakefield's battling defeat to Warrington last Friday never to return.

Chester feels that the forward will recover in time for Friday's clash but doesn't expect any more injured players to make a late comeback.

"He has been struggling with a back injury. With the short turnaround he was touch and go," added Chester on Kirmond's withdrawal.

"He cut his warm-up short and the physio said he was no good but he played that first bit.

"He couldn't lift his left leg so it is some kind of nerve issue with Kirmo. He came off and that had a big effect on the interchange.

"But I thought Adam Tangata filled in really well in the back-row and I thought both back-rowers were fantastic."

Wakefield's clash with London will kick off at 7.45pm on Friday and has been selected for coverage on Sky Sports.