Second-rower Jay Pitts returns to Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal

The career of London Broncos captain Jay Pitts will come full circle with his return to Wakefield Trinity.

The 29-year-old second rower began his Super League career with Trinity in 2008, making 22 appearances over two seasons before going on to play for Leeds, Hull, Bradford and the Broncos.

Jay Pitts with Jacob Miller.



After three years in the capital, Pitts will return to his roots after signing a two-year contract with Chris Chester's men.



"To have the opportunity to come back here where it all started is massive for me and all of my family," said Pitts, who will be joined at Wakefield in 2020 by his London team-mate Alex Walker.



"I'm Wakefield born and bred so it's really special. I've always kept my eye on Wakefield.



"They did a lot for me when I was younger and they gave me my first shot at Super League rugby, first-team rugby and academy rugby.

Jay Pitts, centre, celebrates scoring for London Broncos.



"I spent a lot of time here and there were people that invested a lot of time into me so to come back here and be able to repay them is a massive honour for me."



Chester said: "There was always a willingness to get Jay back to Wakefield and it was a pretty easy deal to get done.



"I see some real good leadership from him and that's the reason I wanted to bring him in. I think he's been exceptional for London Broncos. He can play on the left and on the right too.



"I've also got to compliment him and Alex Walker because, even though they both knew they had signed elsewhere for 2020, they still gave their all and were very professional in the way they went about their business."