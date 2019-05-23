Squad news: Kelepi Tanginoa set to make Wakefield Trinity debut at Anfield while two players return from injury

New arrival Kelepi Tanginoa is set to make his debut for Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend on Saturday afternoon.

The Australian forward, who landed in England on Tuesday, has been included in Chris Chester's 19-man squad for Saturday's clash with Catalans Dragons.

Wakefield face Catalans in the first of six games to be played at Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium for this year's Magic Weekend.

"He [Tanginoa] will play. He has not come here for a holiday," said Chester.

"I told him last week when we were still getting everything sorted that if we can get you here over the weekend or on Monday then you are going to go straight in.

"Myself and Michael [Carter] went and picked him up from the ariport.

"He has fitted in really well and he will compliment our pack."

Trinity's pack has also been bolstered by the returns of Matty Ashurst and Anthony England.

The pair have been sidelined for the last couple of months through injury but could both feature against the Dragons.

Half-back Danny Brough has missed out as he continues to recover from a broken thumb.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop,Max Jowitt, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Ben Reynolds, Junior Sa’u, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kyle Wood.