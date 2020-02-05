Super League vows to gain "greater authority" to prevent further signings like Israel Folau

SUPER LEAGUE’S Board today voted unanimously to try and ensure it has greater powers in the future to prevent controversial signings such as Israel Folau arriving in the competition.

READ MORE: Super League star sidelined after eye "exploded"

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone made a statement following a meeting of the clubs in Salford this morning.

Catalans Dragons’ recruitment of dual-code international Folau, which has angered many in the sport, was one of the main topics of discussion.

However, Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch - specifically asked by the other clubs to come and talk about the concerning issue - was not in attendance.

Guasch had ignored the will of both Super League and the Rugby Football League in signing Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May for posting homophobic comments on social media.

The issue irritated most of the clubs and Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell wrote a letter to the Catalans warning them of possible legal consequences in the event of his club losing out financially due to the presence in Super League of Folau.

Guasch, who has defended his club's decision to hand the former Wallabies star a 12-month contract, was expected to attend the regular meeting at the AJ Bell Stadium but the club was instead represented by long-term consultant Niel Wood and general manager Alex Chan.

A statement read: “Super League has clearly and consistently outlined its position on Israel Folau.

“With the season underway, we now feel it is important for Super League to separate what is and off-field matter from what is happening on the field.

“The Super League Board accepts the legalities around the RFL’s decision to register Israel Folau, and the Board has voted unanimously to put in place measures that ensure the Super League has greater authority to stop controversial signings such as this in the future.

“As a sport we have an impressive and enviable track record when it comes to equality, diversity and inclusion and we will continue our great work in those areas.”

Folau, 30, arrived in Perpignan from Australia at the weekend to begin training with his new team-mates ahead of Sunday's round-two fixture at Wakefield.

The former Waratahs full-back or winger has not played any rugby since last April and it is 10 years since his last league match, but the Catalans are short of outside backs and coach Steve McNamara could be tempted to name him in his 21-man squad on Friday.