Super League: Wakefield Trinity risk being dragged into relegation dogfight alongside Leeds Rhinos

THE RELEGATION battle in Betfred Super League looks set to go down to the wire, but which team has the toughest run-in?

With seven rounds remaining, all but two of the 12 clubs are closer to the foot of the table than the top.

Hull, in third, are 14 points behind leaders St Helens, but only 12 ahead of bottom side London Broncos.

At least five teams are involved in the relegation dogfight and just four points separate eighth-placed Wakefield Trinity from London.

Of the relegation contenders, Wakefield have points in the bag, but arguably the toughest fixture list with five of their final seven games being against sides currently in the play-offs places. They also have only three remaining home matches.

Tenth-placed Rhinos face four of the top five teams, Huddersfield – who are ninth – three and Hull KR and London only two. But five of Leeds’ remaining matches are at home – the away games being four-pointers at rivals Huddersfield and London – and their opponents in two of them may have their minds elsewhere.Rhinos face Hull on Sunday just six days before the black and whites’ Coral Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves – and they meet St Helens a week ahead of Wembley.

London and Huddersfield will both be on the road for four of their last seven and Hull KR have four at home and three away.

Looking at recent form, Rhinos and Hull KR are in the best shape having won four of their last seven; London have won three, Giants two and Trinity only one.

Remaining fixtures:

Wakefield Trinity: Wigan Warriors (away), St Helens (a), Hull (h), Hull KR (a), Wigan (h), Warrington Wolves (a), London (h).

Huddersfield Giants: Hull KR (a), Leeds (h), Salford Red Devils (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Hull (a), St Helens (a), Catalans (h).

Leeds Rhinos: Hull (h), Huddersfield (a), Catalans (h), St Helens (h), London Broncos (a), Salford (h), Warrington Wolves (h).

Hull KR: Huddersfield (h), Castleford (h), Wigan (a), Wakefield (h), Catalans (a), London (h), Salford (a).

London Broncos: St Helens (h), Salford (h), Castleford (a), Catalans (a), Leeds (h), Hull KR (a), Wakefield (a).