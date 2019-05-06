Team spirit proving cornerstone of Wakefield Trinity’s pursuit of silverware

ENGLAND centre Reece Lyne says team spirit is underpinning Wakefield Trinity’s climb up the Super League table and their bid to challenge for both trophies.

They shrugged off their mounting injury list again to dig deep and win 26-25 at Huddersfield Giants last week, rising up to third following yet another gutsy effort.

Anthony Gelling.

Lyne, 26, admitted: “The spirit is the key thing for us.

“You often hear clubs say they are really tight but we really are good mates at Wakefield. We’re not blessed with the best facilities or star players but we work hard for each other. We always had confidence we’d get back into that game after Giants went ahead but we just needed to turn that momentum around.

“They scored three tries on the bounce and we just couldn’t really get into it. We had a lot of inexperienced players out there but it was just a case of turning the tide and we found a way to do that. The spirit of the lads got us through.”

Wakefield begin their Challenge Cup campaign at home to Championship Widnes Vikings on Friday.

Danny Craven.

Lyne added: “We’ve set a real target on it. We want to be getting to the semi-finals, finals in both the league and Cup.

“There’s a massive emphasis on this week. Widnes will be targeting us but it is nice to get a break from the league.

“I don’t think we’ll have too much chance to rest anyone (with the injuries) so we’ll go as strong as we can. I’ve not seen much of Widnes but (Anthony) Gelling and Danny Craven are good players and we can’t under-estimate them.”