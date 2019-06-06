Teenage centre Jack Croft hoping to keep spot for Leeds Rhinos clash

Teenager Jack Croft is hoping to keep his place in the Wakefield Trinity squad for tomorrow’s clash against Leeds Rhinos.

The young centre enjoyed a try-scoring debut as Trinity were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Super League leaders St Helens last weekend.

Jack Croft is congratulated by Ben Jones-Bishop after scoring on his debut last weekend. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Croft’s debut performance was one of the stand-out positives for Trinity after the game, and the academy product felt his debut was on the horizon with Mason Caton-Brown struggling for fitness.

“I had a bit of feeling on Wednesday because Mason wasn’t feeling too well, and I got the nod on Friday just before the team run,” said Croft.

“The result didn’t go our way but it was unreal to make my debut in a massive stadium against the best team in the league.

“It was class, and even better to get over [for a try].

“All the lads have been supportive and it is a great environment to be in.”

Wakefield are hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins against Leeds Rhinos, having already beaten their old foes twice in the league in 2019.

And Croft has been named in head coach Chris Chester’s 19-man squad for the clash.

The Trinity boss has made two changes from last week’s team, with Danny Kirmond and Mason Caton-Brown missing out through injury.

David Fifita has been included after picking up an ankle injury at Magic Weekend while Junior Sa’u is back in after being cup tied last week. Wakefield sit in sixth spot, after losing their last two Super League outings.

And following their exit from the Challenge Cup, Chester wants his side to put their full focus on breaking back into the top five.

“We can refocus now on what we want to achieve,” Chester said.

“We spoke all pre-season about getting involved in a semi-final or final; the Challenge Cup is out of the way now so the big focus has got to be making sure we get in that top-five.

“We have certainly got the squad capable, but we’ve got to get some bodies back.”

Bill Tupou and Joe Arundel are nearing their returns from injury.