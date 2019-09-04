Third Wakefield Trinity player ruled out of clash with Warrington Wolves while key man returns for Wire

JAMES BATCHELOR will join Chris Annakin and Bill Tupou on the sidelines for Wakefield Trinity's trip to Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

The forward scored Trinity's opening try in their battling defeat to Wigan Warriors but picked up a knock which will rule him out of Friday night's clash.

Tupou and Annakin were both forced from the field in the first half and head coach Chris Chester expects them to play no further part this season.

Batchelor's campaign has been disrupted by injury, with the forward sidelined by a knee injury for around eight weeks earlier in the season.

A detailed update on the 21-year-old's condition is expected tomorrow.

George King, Jordan Crowther, Titus Gwaze and Lee Kershaw have all been recalled by Chester.

Meanwhile, Warrington have included star half-back Blake Austin, who has been sidelined by an ankle problem since the start of August, in their 19-man squad.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Joe Arundel, Danny Brough, Jordan Crowther, , Anthony England, Morgan Esacre, Chris Green, Titus Gwaze, Ryan Hampshire, Ben Jones-Bishop, Lee Kerhsaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Adam Tangata, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kyle Wood.