This is how much Featherstone Rovers star Cameron King paid to fly cat from Australia to England

Featherstone Rovers hooker Cameron King is feline much more settled in West Yorkshire after his beloved pet cat Bentley joined him from Australia.

The Persian cat was flown from Australia to Manchester via Dubai at the cost of approximately £2,000 a couple of weeks ago.

King admitted that he had to look twice when he saw the total cost for flights and vet bills but insisted that it was worth it.

The Rovers hooker had been linked with a move back to Australia last week.

However, the 27-year-old - who became Rovers' top try-scorer at the weekend - says he is feeling much more settled in Yorkshire.

"He is loving life, we have got a house now with a backyard," said King.

"He goes out in the backyard and has a look around, he is adapting to the Pommie life pretty well.

"It was very difficult getting him here, I copped a bit of stick from the boys.

"But it is just one of those things, it had to be done. I have him and my partner over here now and I am a lot more settled.

"The cat flew exactly like a human, he went to Dubai and then to Manchester and I had to go pick up and I took him out of his cage and showed him around.

"It is a bit funny but I am glad we did it.

"I had to double check when we saw the bill, but he is part of the family so he had to come over."

King has scored six tries in nine appearances this season. He crossed for a second-half try in Featherstone's 38-14 Challenge Cup win over Swinton.

However, the influential hooker was keen to put the praise on his teammates after Rovers returned to winning ways on Saturday.

He added: "Our forwards have been laying a really good platform, getting us forward.

"And our outside backs are coming in and taking some really strong, tough carries as well.

"We are starting to understand the game plan a lot better with Carry [Ryan Carr] as coach and starting to execute it, which makes a difference."