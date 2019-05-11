Tired display from Wakefield Trinity takes shine off Challenge Cup victory over Widnes Vikings, admits Chris Chester

Wakefield Trinity's lacklustre display against Widnes Vikings took the gloss off their sixth-round Challenge Cup victory, admits head coach Chris Chester.

Trinity booked their spot in the quarter finals with a 26-6 win over the Championship side on Friday evening.

Ben Jones-Bishop. PIC: James Heaton.

Wakefield stuttered into the next round, scoring three tries in the final seven minutes, after the Vikings had been reduced to 12 men.

The away side had taken a first-half lead as Trinity were guilty of coughing up possession on numerous occasions.

"I am really disappointed with that performance," admitted Chester.

"We had one objective; to get into the quarter final and we have got it but I am disappointed with how we approached that first half.

"People were just trying to throw the ball out their backsides. Our completion was at 30-odd per cent for the first 20 minutes.

"Credit to Widnes, they came here to play and they looked like the Super League team in that first 30 minutes.

He added: "I am just a little bit disappointed at the minute.

"We are two wins away from Wembley but we aren't going to get into any finals or semi-finals if we play like that.

"It kind takes the gloss off the result. But we are in the draw now."

Kyle Wood was called upon to play another 80 minutes after fellow hooker Tyler Randell was rested following his return from injury against Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity make the trip to London Broncos next Sunday (May 19) and Chester is hoping to welcome a few faces back.

He said: "They completed really high in the first half, but I thought we looked a really tired team.

"There were some blokes there that have played every minute of every game and with the injuries we have got at the minute we can't rotate anybody.

"We are hopeful that Tyler Randell and Anthony England are back this week.

"And I am pretty confident that Jacob Miller will be back.

"We need Milky [Miller] out there. I felt we lacked a little bit of direction and Milky will help us get around the field next week."

Trinity were 12-6 ahead on Friday night when Widnes full-back Jack Owen was sent off for dissent with 13 minutes to play.

And Chester admits he wasn't able to relax until Ben Jones-Bishop crossed for a try seven minutes from time.

Lee Kerhsaw and Justin Horo then added further tries as Widnes couldn't cope with the man advantage.

Chester added: "I thought we looked in a little of trouble, I'll be honest.

"We bombed a try with 15 minutes to go but Widnes struggled after the sending off.

"They got the first try of a kick, it was just poor reactions from some of our guys.

"Widnes were good but we were not so good."