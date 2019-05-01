Tyler Randell set for return as Chris Chester names 19-man squad for Huddersfield Giants clash

Aussie hooker Tyler Randell is in line to make his first appearance for Wakefield Trinity since picking up a shoulder injury at the start of February.

The 26-year-old hasn't featured since Wakefield's round one defeat at London Broncos.

Craig Kopczak is also in contention for Friday's fixture.

He has been on the sidelines for the last three months but will likely be included in the match-day 17 for the clash at Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Randell was the 18th man on Sunday as Trinity were beaten 30-14 by Hull FC.

Trinity are still without Tom Johnstone, Bill Tupou, Jacob Miller, Danny Brough, Craig Huby, James Batchelor, Anthony England, Matty Ashurst and Joe Arundel due to injuries.

Chris Chester. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com

Meanwhile, head coach Chris Chester insists that his side need to “learn some lessons” from their defeat at Hull FC ahead of their trip to Huddersfield.

Trinity dropped to fourth in the Super League table on Sunday afternoon, with the Black and Whites replacing them in third.

Trinity defeated the Giants 17-16 when the sides met last month, with a drop-goal from Danny Brough settling matters.

However, the former Giants half-back won’t be available for the short trip across West Yorkshire as he continues to recover from a broken thumb.

“Rugby league is a simple game,” said Chester.

“You control the ball, you kick the ball well and you turn over the ball on your terms. If you do that, you generally come out on top.

“For 10 minutes in the second half against Hull we didn’t touch the ball.

“Hull were the better side and they deserved the two points and we need to learn some lessons from that and I am pretty sure we will do.”

Wakefield's 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Lee Kershaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Ben Reynolds, Kyle Wood.