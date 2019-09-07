VIDEO: Wakefield Trinity need another 'big performance' following defeat at Warrington Wolves

Wakefield Trinity need one more "big performance" after the Super League relegation battle reached boiling point last night.

Trinity's defeat in Warrington, coupled with London Broncos win at Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants defeat against St Helens, leaves four teams locked on 20 points heading into the final round of fixtures.

Head coach Chris Chester. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester was proud of his players' effort after a 23-16 reverse against the Challenge Cup holders and has backed his charges to deliver against London next week.

"We always knew we needed to win another game," said Chester.

"I think we have played well the last four or five weeks. We need another big performance."

Tries from Daryl Clark, Ben Currie and Josh Charnley put Warrington 16-0 ahead at the interval and Chester admitted: "We gave ourselves too much to do in the second half.

"I thought we were a little bit unlucky going in 16-0 down at half time. Defensively we were pretty good, we just had some individual misses.

"There was bags of effort tonight, I thought we were the better side in the second half. We showed some grit and determination and courage to get ourselves back in the game.

"It was a tale of two halves, and that is probably the story of our season."

Wakefield outscored the Wolves 16-7 in the second half with Morgan Escare, Ben Jones-Bishop and Ryan Hampshire giving Wakefield hope.

But a try from Bryson Goodwin along with a penalty goal from Stefan Ratchford and drop-goal from Dec Patton saw the Wolves over the line.

"They were fantastic tonight, there were very little between the two teams," Chester added.

"I am very proud of the boys tonight and with a little bit of luck we could have got ourselves a result.

"But we just gave ourselves too much to do."

Wakefield's clash with London has been moved forward to Friday night (7.45pm) and has been selected for coverage by Sky Sports.

Huddersfield Giants host Catalans Dragons and while Hull KR travel to Salford Red Devils on the same night.