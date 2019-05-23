Wakefield Harriers' Julie Briscoe included in Great British team for 50km World Championships

Wakefield Harriers' Julie Briscoe is set to take to the world stage with British Athletics.

Briscoe is one of 10 runners selected in the Great British team for the IAU 50km World Championships, which are to be held in Brasov, Romania later this year.

The team also includes Olympian Amy Dixon.

"Delighted and honoured to be representing Great Britain in the World 50km Champs in Romania," said Briscoe.

"I am excited to be running with a great team, even at 43 I never gave up hope of running for my country again."

The Championships, which will be held on September 1, will be the first edition of the event since 2016, when Great Britain and Northern Ireland won women’s team gold and men’s team silver.

One team member, Hannah Oldroyd, was part of the gold-medal winning team in 2016 and Briscoe will be hoping to recreate that success this year.

The rest of the women’s team is made up by Helen Davies and Danielle Nimmock.

Briscoe recently won the women's title at the Dewsbury 10k, finishing in 35:05.

The men's team is made up of Paul Martelletti, Lee Grantham, Dan Nash, Alex Milne and Kevin Rojas.