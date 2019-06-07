Wakefield Trinity 0 Leeds Rhinos 10: Trinity kept out by old rivals on a frustrating night at Belle Vue

It was far from a classic and one that Wakefield Trinity will want to forget in a hurry as they suffered a frustrating defeat at the hands of Leeds Rhinos on Friday evening.

Chris Chester's side struggled to put together any sustained periods of pressure, as things just didn't fall their way at a drenched Belle Vue.

Action from Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos at Belle Vue. PIC: Bruce Rollinson.

It was their fourth loss in a row and could prove a costly one in their quest to reach the top five.

Wakefield created plenty of chances and only conceded one try but were left frustrated as they were kept scoreless by their old foes, who they had beaten twice already in 2019.

Trinity started the game on the front foot, with Craig Kopczak and Tyler Randell both going close inside the first five minutes.

They then forced three repeat sets but couldn't make them count as the Rhinos held out.

Leeds almost hit Trinity with a sucker punch as Brad Dwyer put a kick in behind the defensive line but Ava Seumanufagai knocked on with the whitewash beckoning.

The away side were in front moments later as Liam Sutcliffe slotted a penalty goal following some interference from Matty Ashurst and Jack Croft on Harry Newman at the ruck.

The wet conditions didn't do the spectacle any favours, with knock ons aplenty while Danny Brough uncharacteristically fired a pass into touch.

The visitors doubled their lead through the boot of Sutcliffe after Jordan Crowther was penalised for holding down on Brad Singleton.

Wakefield hadn't threatened since their early spell of pressure and missed another chance to get points on the board when Brough couldn't convert a penalty goal on 33 minutes.

Two lost balls from Leeds gave Wakefield some territory in the dying minutes of the first half.

But after a few darts for the line, Trinity knocked on themselves as Ashurst couldn't gather Jacob Miller's pass.

The Leeds players were visibly delighted with their defensive efforts in the first half, as they dished out hugs and high fives on the half-time hooter.

There was only frustration for Trinity after a disjointed first 40, as the Rhinos managed to keep a side scoreless for a whole half for the third time in 2019.

It took 10 second-half minutes for Trinity to get close to the visitors' line, after Leeds had dominated the early territory.

Junior Sa'u took a looping pass and flicked the ball back inside to Ryan Hampshire but the ball slipped out of his reach with the line at his mercy.

Then came the game's sole try on 54 minutes as Kelepi Tanginoa broke the line but saw his attempted pass inside to Hampshire intercepted by Tui Lolohea, who raced 80 metres to score.

Teenage centre Jack Croft then produced a sensational piece of defending as he held up Kallum Watkins, who looked for all the world like he had increased Leeds' lead.

At the other end, the 18-year-old came up with a clever offload but Trinity were still struggling to break down the Rhinos' rearguard.

Ben Jones-Bishop went over in the right corner but his try was disallowed as his knee slid into touch.

Sutcliffe edged Leeds 10 points ahead just before 70 minutes as he kicked a penalty goal from around 30 metres.

Another Wakefield chance went begging as Sa'u knocked from a few metres out.

Sutcliffe missed a late shot at goal but it mattered little as Leeds emerged victorious on a frustrating night for Trinity.

Wakefield Trinity: Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Croft, Sa'u, Miller, Brough, Kopczak, Randell, England, Batchelor, Ashurst, Tanginoa. Subs: Wood, King, Crowther, Hirst.

Leeds Rhinos: Lolohea, Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Sutcliffe, Myler, Seumanufagai, Dwyer, Singleton, Ferres, Watkins, Merrin. Subs: Smith, Donaldson, Oledzki, Cuthbertson.

Referee: Robert Hicks