Wakefield Trinity 18 Hull KR 6: Chris Chester delighted with Trinity display as Tom Johnstone scores on Wakefield return

Head coach Chris Chester was delighted with the control exerted by his Wakefield Trinity side as they kicked off 2020 with a friendly win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Marking Danny Brough’s testimonial, Trinity took a first-half lead before extending it to 18-0 before the hour.

Ryan Hampshire opened the scoring midway through the first half before setting up Tom Johnstone to score on his return to the side after almost a year out with injury.

The Wakefield winger dived over in the corner two minutes into the second half and Trinity had a third when Kyle Wood grounded a smart kick from Brough.

The former Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC player kicked all three goals before the Robins hit back through Ethan Ryan’s try just after the hour.

“I was certainly happy with that last 20 minutes with the way we defended our try-line, we didn’t touch the ball for 12 sets,” said Chester.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester.

“I thought we looked in control pretty much all game. I thought it was a really good contest in that first 40 minutes when both teams had their best side on.

“We probably bombed a couple in that first half but I am pleased with the effort.

“That is what these friendlies are about, the energy and attitude of these players. I thought they were very good today.”

Max Jowitt was withdrawn eight minutes from time with a suspected knee injury but Chester revealed Trinity came out of the fixture largely unscathed.

The Trinity chief was happy with what he witnessed at Belle Vue but does want his side to better with their discipline when the Super League season kicks off at the end of the month.

“I think the disappointing part was the penalties,” he said.

“We probably let them off the hook a bit with some yardage penalties. But on the whole, we were good value today.

“We looked strong, we looked fit, we looked physical. And it is pleasing that we have managed to get through without any injuries and that is the key thing at this time of year.”

Chester hailed Brough as a "great servant" to rugby league and was pleased to see a healthy crowd for the fixture.

He added: “I am pleased for Broughy. It was a good turnout. He has not just been a good servant for this club, or for Hull, Huddersfield, Castleford, York or whoever but I think he has just been a good servant for the game.

“He has played 500 first-grade games and that takes some doing. I am pleased that we got a decent crowd out there today and he deserves everything that comes his way.

“He was always competitive as a young kid. He always wants to win the fitness drills and more often than not he does.

“He is just a competitor and wants to win in everything that he does."

Trinity continue their pre-season preparations as they head out to Alicante for a warm weather training camp today (Monday) before facing Huddersfield Giants on January 22.