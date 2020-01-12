Wakefield Trinity 18 Hull KR 6: Tom Johnstone scores on Wakefield return

TOM Johnstone picked up where he left off for Wakefield as he scored a try on his return to the side in Trinity's friendly win over Hull KR.

The winger took a pass from Ryan Hampshire before flying over in the corner for a trademark try just after the interval.

Hampshire had given Wakefield a first-half lead with Danny Brough adding the first of three successful conversion in his testimonial match.

Brough assisted the hosts' final try of the afternoon as his kick in behind was grounded was by Kyle Wood.

The Robins hit back through Ethan Ryan just after the hour with Ryan Brierley tagging on the extras.

Trinity will meet the Robins in their first Super League outing of the season at Craven Park on January 31.

The only blow for Wakefield on a largely-positive afternoon was the withdrawal of Max Jowitt on 72 minutes.

Alex Walker had started the match but was replaced by Jowitt at half time however, the former London Broncos number one was reintroduced for the final eight minutes of the contest.

Trinity continue their pre-season preparations with a warm weather training camp in Alicante before facing Huddersfield Giants on January 22.