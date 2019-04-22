Wakefield Trinity 26 Leeds Rhinos 24: How the players rated ...

Leeds Rhinos were beaten 26-24 by Wakefield Trinity but do the stats match up to the closeness of the end result?

If the ratings awards to the players by The Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief rugby league writer, Peter Smith, are anything to go by, then Wakefield’s overall performance could well have warranted a larger margin of victory from the Easter Monday derby.

Highly rated former Leeds winger, Ben Jones-Bishop and Wakefield debutant, Lee Kershaw. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Check out the numbers and see if you agree with @PeterSmithYEP:

Leeds Rhinos

6 Tui Lolohea 5

2 Tom Briscoe 5

3 Kallum Watkins 5

29 Harry Newman 5

5 Ash Handley 6

15 Liam Sutcliffe 7

7 Richie Myler 6

18 Nathaniel Peteru 6

14 Brad Dwyer 7

36 Wellington Albert 5

16 Brett Ferres 6

33 Owen Trout 7

11 Trent Merrin 6

Subs

10 Brad Singleton 6

25 James Donaldson 5

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 6

9 Matt Parcell 6

Wakefield Trinity

21 Max Jowitt 8

5 Ben Jones-Bishop 8

4 Reece Lyne 9

34 Mason Caton-Brown 7

29 Lee Kershaw 8

25 Ben Reynolds 7

1 Ryan Hampshire 8

15 Craig Kopczak 7

26 Jordan Crowther 7

16 Tinirau Arona 6

12 Danny Kirmond 6

14 Justin Horo 7

22 George King 7

Subs

20 Keegan Hirst 6

24 Pauli Pauli 7

8 David Fifita 7

23 Chris Annakin 6

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 6

Attendance: 6,785