Wakefield Trinity 36 Huddersfield Giants 10: Tyler Randell hat-trick inspires Wakefield to first win in six

Tyler Randell claim a hat-trick of tries to help Wakefield Trinity bring an emphatic end to their six-game winless run.

Both sides came into the game desperate for a victory but it was Wakefield who were left with an overriding sense of relief on the full-time hooter.

Tyler Randell runs in for his second. PIC: James Heaton.

Randell crossed for three tries while Jordan Crowther and Jacob Miller also claimed a try each.

Wakefield have now beaten Huddersfield three times in 2019, though this victory was their most convincing.

Their previous two wins were only by a single point, and this latest triumph leaves their West Yorkshire rivals in hot water near the foot of the table.

Trinity kept the away side scoreless in the second half to claim their fifth-straight home win over their Super League neighbours.

Ukuma Ta'ai is halted. PIC: James Heaton.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead with their first real attack.

Jordan Turner ran across the defensive line before dabbing a delightful kick through for Leeds Rhinos-bound Alex Mellor to pounce on underneath the posts.

Wakefield responded well and were only behind for a matter of minutes.

Ferocious tackling from the restart forced a knock on from Huddersfield before Tyler Randell went from the base of the ruck to dive over a few tackles later.

Tyler Randell plunges over. PIC: James Heaton.

Brough converted for the first of his four successful goal kicks which move him four points away from second spot in Super League's list of record points scorers.

The visitors were guilty of poor discipline near their own line, resulting in two penalty goals that were both slotted over by Brough.

But at 10-6 to Trinity, the Giants hit back with another well-taken score.

Lee Gaskell boomed a pass out to Louis Senior - in for the injured Jermaine McGillvary - and the winger had plenty of space to nip over to level it up.

Anthony England runs the ball in. PIC: James Heaton.

Wakefield went into the break with the lead as Mellor gifted the hosts possession by kicking out on the full.

Trinity worked their way toward the line before Kyle Wood's grubber forced a goal-line dropout.

And with 12 seconds left to play Ryan Hampshire found Randell who burst through and dotted down for his second.

The home side got off to a superb start in the second half, beginning with a Brough drop-goal to edge them seven points ahead.

Huddersfield then succumbed to a barrage of Trinity pressure as Jordan Crowther steamed onto Brough's short ball to score in front of a jubilant North Stand.

Hampshire edged the hosts further ahead when he kicked a penalty goal from 30 metres out, on the hour.

The home side then put the result beyond doubt when Jacob Miller pounced on a loose ball and raced 50 metres to swan dive between the uprights nine minutes from time.

At their peril, Huddersfield attempted a short kick off which went disastrously wrong.

The ball was knocked back and Randell latched onto it and raced clear for his hat-trick score.

Skipper Miller rounded off a fantastic victory with a drop-goal in the final few minutes.

Wakefield Trinity: Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Caton-Brown, Miller, Brough, England, Randell, Kopczak, Pauli, Tanginoa, Crowther, Subs: King, Wood, Fifita, Gwaze.

Huddersfield Giants: McIntosh, Senior, Cudjoe, Turner, Senior, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, O’Brien, Ikahihifo, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence. Subs: Leeming, Matagi, Ferguson, Taai.

Referee: Gregory Dolan.