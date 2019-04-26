Wakefield Trinity aiming to catch up with Super League's top two, insists full-back Max Jowitt

Wakefield Trinity are looking straight ahead, rather than over their shoulders.

That is the message from full-back Max Jowitt, who scored a try in Trinity's 26-24 victory over Leeds Rhinos on Easter Monday.

Max Jowitt.

Wakefield currently sit in third on 14 points, level with the three sides directly below them, including Sunday's opponents Hull FC.

Trinity have won seven of their 12 league games in 2019, and are four points behind second-placed Warrington Wolves, despite suffering from numerous injury problems.

"Whoever we come up against, we are just looking to get the two points," insisted Jowitt.

"We are looking at teams above us, not below us.

Max Jowitt celebrates against Warrington Wolves.

"We are trying to catch Warrington and Saints at the minute, and keep the likes of Hull and Cas away.

"It is going to be a really important game for us this weekend."

Meanwhile, the Trinity full-back feels that the club has shed their "underdog" tag after two consecutive fifth-placed finishes.

He added: "I have been here quite a while now and going into every game we have always been the underdog.

"We liked that, teams writing us off and proving a lot of people wrong.

"I think we are no easy beats at the minute and people are fearing us, so we are going into every game confident."

The 21-year-old has played in Trinity's last four games, with a narrow defeat at Castleford Tigers the only loss in that run.

Jowitt has impressed on the wing and at full-back since coming into the side and he feels he has grabbed his chance with "both hands."

He said: "It is a real confidence booster for me, especially now that we have got a few wins under our belts.

"It is what I need really. I need a good run of games to build confidence in myself and get the match fitness I need.

"It is paying off, and I am enjoying my rugby at the moment.

"I have been waiting patiently for my time. And when it has come, I have grabbed it with both hands.

"I am trying to go out on the field and put in the best performance I can.

"It is not going to happen every week but I am putting in 100 per cent every time I walk out onto that field."

Jowitt added: "I don't really mind where I play, as long as I am out on that field - I'll play anywhere.

"Obviously my preferred position is full-back, but [playing out of position] is only making me a better player."

Wakefield travel to Hull FC on Sunday, hoping to make it six wins from their last nine.

Hull hammered city rivals Hull KR 56-12 on Good Friday but were on the end of a 62-16 thrashing at St Helens on Monday.

But Jowitt insisted: "They will be coming into the game with a strong team and will want to improve on their performance against St Helens.

"They will come out firing and we need to match that.

"Especially in the first 20 minutes, I think they will come out of the blocks really hard.

"This season, anyone can beat anybody," he added.

"It was a disappointing one at Cas, we can't go out and give teams a 22-point start.

"But it does show how good a team we have got, to come out second half and almost nick it at the end."