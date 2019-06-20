Wakefield Trinity boosted by returns of two key men ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

Head coach Chris Chester has welcomed David Fifita and Mason Caton-Brown back into his 19-man squad for Friday's clash with Warrington Wolves.

Fifita hasn't played since Magic Weekend, when he left the field with a foot problem while Caton-Brown has been out of action for the last few weeks with an abdomen injury.

Mason Caton-Brown.

However, the pair could both make timely returns tomorrow evening at Warrington, with Wakefield looking to end a run of five straight defeats in league and cup.

Injuries have been one of Trinity's biggest obstacles this season with two more players joining the casualty list against Salford Red Devils.

Danny Kirmond is out with a knee problem while Tyler Randell failed a concussion head test at Salford.

Youngster Titus Gwaze has been named in the 19 for a second week running and is in line to make his first-team debut.

Chris Chester.

Another academy player, Connor Bailey, has also been named in Chester's squad.

The Wakefield head coach admitted last week that his side were now in a relegation battle, with Trinity just four points clear of 12th-placed London Broncos.

However, Trinity are still just one win away from the play-off spots, despite their recent run of defeats.

We are in a relegation fight now,” said the Wakefield boss.

“That is how we are looking at it. There are teams that are playing better than us at the minute, the likes of London and Hull KR.

“I am fairly confident that once we get some quality out on the field that we will be OK. It is just getting that quality back out there.”

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Connor Bailey, Danny Brough, Mason Caton-Brown, Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Titus Gwaze, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Lee Kershaw, George King, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, , Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kyle Wood.