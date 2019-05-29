Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester provides update on David Fifita's injury ahead of Challenge Cup clash at St Helens

David Fifita will miss Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter final at St Helens with a foot problem, however, his injury is not as bad as first feared.



The Trinity forward, who has been one of Wakefield’s top players in 2019, limped off during Trinity’s 25-18 defeat against Catalans Dragons at Anfield last weekend.

The 29-year-old required crutches to help him down the tunnel, but head coach Chris Chester has revealed that Fifita could be back in time to play Leeds on June 7.

“It is not as bad as first feared,” confirmed Chester.

“There is no fracture there. There is no break. It is just a little bit sore at the minute.

“We were very worried and concerned after the game when he couldn’t put any weight on it and was on crutches.

“But everything has come back fairly positive, so we should have him back next week or the week after.”

Meanwhile, Trinity have been boosted by the potential return of half-back Danny Brough.

The Scotland international hasn’t played since breaking his thumb in Trinity’s win over Wigan Warriors in April.

“He is having his wire taken out tomorrow and if he is OK he will play on Saturday,” confirmed Chester.

“He will train on Friday with the boys and will come in this week and I am looking forward to getting some experience out there.”

Lee Kershaw and Jack Croft have been drafted into Trinity’s squad for the quarter final with Mason Caton-Brown fighting to be fit.

Meanwhile, Trinity have lost Max Jowitt for six weeks with a fractured thumb.

“It has been tough over the last over the last four to five weeks,” said Chester with Wakefield’s injury problems persisting.

“But we can use that as motivation and hopefully get a result [at St Helens].”