Wakefield Trinity buoyed for Wigan Warriors’ visit by loss-ending win at Hull KR - coach Chris Chester

ONE MORE win will keep Wakefield Trinity in Betfred Super League, coach Chris Chester reckons.

Trinity ended a five-game losing run, which had dragged them deep into relegation trouble, when they came through a crucial four-pointer at fellow strugglers Hull KR two weeks ago.

Wakefield will not have to face former playmaker, Jarrod Sammut, when Wigan come to town. PIC: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

The 38-10 success kept Trinity two points off the bottom of the table and, crucially, also boosted their for and against.

They are at home to high-flying Wigan Warriors tomorrow and Chester said: “One win will do it, because of our points difference.

“It is a lot better than Hull KR’s and we gained 52 points on Huddersfield after the last game, when they got beaten by 24 and we won by 28.

“In terms of the points difference, a win will secure everything.”

The priceless victory at Craven Park lifted the gloom which was surrounding Trinity and Chester insisted his team will go into tomorrow’s game in confident mood.

“It was really pleasing, especially with what was at stake,” he said. I thought we handled the pressure really well and controlled the game for probably 80 per cent of it.

“It was a massive game, we knew there was going to be a lot of pressure on Hull KR because they were at home and they needed to win, but we also knew how important it was for us.

“It has been a good couple of weeks since then and the mood has certainly lifted, but we have got an important three games coming up.”

At this stage of the season, Trinity, who visit Warrington Wolves next weekend before finishing off at home to bottom club London Broncos, can’t afford not to back-up their result and performance in East Yorkshire.

Chester accepted: “That’s probably where we’ve let ourselves down over the year.

“We haven’t been consistent enough, we’ve had one good performance and then a couple of really bad ones, but I think our performances over the last three games have steadily improved.

“Against St Helens we defended well and the week after, against Hull FC, for 60 minutes we were pretty good.

“We’ve not been conceding many points and our defensive attitude has been first class.

“It is certainly a lot more positive around the ground and within the playing group and staff as well.”

Wigan began the round in third place and Chester observed: “At the minute they are the best team in the competition.

“They’ve won nine from their last 10 and are playing some good footy. They are really back to their best. They have a lot to play for, we have a lot to play for.

“We’ve not had a lot to cheer about at home this year so we are hoping to finish the season off really strong.”

Chester has named an unchanged 19-man squad and is expected to field the same 17 that accounted for KR while Wigan’s only change is 18-year-old hooker Amir Bourouh coming in for Jarrod Sammut although Joe Burgess is set to be promoted into the 17.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, Crowther, England, Escare, Green, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Tuopou, Wood.

Wigan Warriors: from Bourouh, Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.