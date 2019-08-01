Wakefield Trinity can take heart from Halifax's brave display against high-flying St Helens

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester feels that his side can take plenty of encouragement from Halifax’s brave display against St Helens last weekend.

Part-time Halifax pushed the runaway Super League leaders all the way in their Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Wakefield face Justin Holbrook’s side at the Totally Wicked Stadium tomorrow evening (7.45pm), aiming to bring an end to a run of poor form.

Trinity have lost eight of their last nine league games, a run of results that has dragged them into a scrap at the wrong end of the table.

St Helens have lost just three of their 20 league games, but Chester insists that a bit of heart and desire goes a long way.

“We go into every game knowing that we can beat anybody, if we play well,” said Chester.

“If you look at Halifax - the weather was a big leveller - but if you have got that desire, intent and belief in your squad; that takes you a hell of a long way.

“There are some big lessons to be taken from that game last weekend.

“We will certainly adopt a similar tactic, in that we have got nothing to lose.

“We will get off our line and not worry too much what they are going to throw at us."

Chester added: “We have got to make them play and force them into some errors, that is what Halifax did at the weekend.

“And that is what we are hoping to do this weekend. I think it is a great opportunity to really kickstart our season again.”

Chester feels that the extended break - owing to the Challenge Cup semi-finals - came at the perfect time for Trinity.

Wakefield only had 17 players available for training when they returned from a five-day rest last Thursday.

However, Chester says that his squad returned to training in much higher spirits.

He said: “We came in last Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the time off came at a good time.

“It gave everyone a freshen up and a recharge of batteries. I think I was getting fed up of the sight of the lads and they were getting fed up of the sight of me.

“It has certainly been challenging the last eight to 10 weeks.

“The response has been great. They have come back in really good spirits and they are bouncing around the dressing room.”

The extended rest gave a number of Trinity’s “busted” players extra time to fully recuperate.

Chester added: “Some players that have been playing busted for the last five or six weeks, it just gives them some time to freshen up as well.”

Chris Annakin has retained his place in Wakefield’s 19-man squad while Danny Kirmond is set to make his first appearance in over four weeks.

There are two changes from the squad that lost to Wigan with Pauli Pauli and Jordan Crowther both left out.