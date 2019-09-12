Wakefield Trinity chief Chris Chester 'really confident' ahead of relegation decider with London Broncos

WAKEFIELD Trinity chief Chris Chester insists he is feeling “really confident” ahead of his side’s relegation decider against London Broncos tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Trinity go into the fixture knowing that a win at Belle Vue will be enough to keep them in Super League.

Wakefield beat Bradford Bulls in the Million Pound Game to stay up in 2015 but Sunday’s game doesn’t quite hold the same connotations.

A London victory would only send Trinity down if both Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants win against Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons respectively.

Chester has been encouraged by Wakefield’s performances in their last two outings, despite suffering defeats to Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

“There is a hell of a lot of positivity around the dressing room and I feel really confident that we can get a result,” said Chester.

“It is not an ideal position to be in but one that we are going to embrace.

“I think we were good against Warrington, I thought we were excellent against Wigan and we played really well against Hull KR.

“If the performances had been different, I would be a little bit more worried but I am confident that we have got too much in that dressing room to not get a result.”

Chester is pleased that Wakefield’s fate is in their own hands, rather than needing to rely on results from elsewhere.

And the Trinity boss admits he won’t be keeping an eye on other scores on Friday night.

He said: “We don’t want to be relying on other teams to mess up and we want to make sure we get the result.

“And then we can all reflect on what has been a challenging 2019.”

“I learnt my lesson from last week,” Chester added of keeping up-to-date with the other scores.

“When it went to 12-0 (to London against Hull KR) I said ‘turn it off, I can’t look at that.’”

Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne and Jacob Miller were all at Wakefield when they beat Bradford 24-16 in the Million Pound Game in 2015.

Chester feels that the influence and experience of his senior players will be “massive” tomorrow night.

Ryan Atkins is also in line to make his second debut for Wakefield, in his first appearance since returning from Warrington at the start of August.

“It is massive; the importance of having as many senior on that field as possible,” Chester continued.

“Milky (Miller) and Broughy (Danny Brough) have been fantastic. Ryan Atkins has been great.

“And Kirmo (Kirmond) spoke really, really well during the week.

“The more experience we have got out on the field, the more it is going to help the inexperienced guys.

“We have just got to embrace it, it is what it is. And it is a really important game for the club.

“It is two points, just like any other game, and it is two points that we need to be desperate for.”

London have been one of the surprise packages in Super League this season, with few giving them a chance of remaining in the top flight. And Chester is ready for a tough battle tomorrow night.

The Broncos kept the relegation battle alive when they scored a late try to beat Hull KR last week.

Chester added: “They have been very challenging and very difficult to beat on their own patch. They are a team that never goes away.

“Just when you think you are getting away from them, they pull something out of the bag. So, we have got to be on it from the start and I’m pretty sure we will be.”