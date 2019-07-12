Wakefield Trinity 'close' to securing new players ahead of 2020 season, confirms boss Chris Chester

Wakefield Trinity could be announcing some new arrivals within the next month, says head coach Chris Chester.

The Trinity chief confirmed that the club are in discussions with a number of players, with Chester hoping to bring in some real "quality" for next season.

Wakefield have been linked with moves for Hull FC's Joe Westerman and London Broncos full-back Alex Walker in recent weeks, although neither player has been confirmed as a target by the club.

Trinity are "close" to securing signatures for the 2020 campaign, with announcements expected in the coming weeks.

"We are talking to quite a few players, as is every club this time of year," said Chester.

"I have got some decisions to make on some individuals before the end of the season.

"We have got quite a few players that are off-contract but we are hoping over the next month that we can bring in some real quality.

"We are close to getting some signatures from a number of players and we should have some announcements over the next month."

Wakefield currently have a number of players who are off-contract at the end of the campaign.

The likes of Keegan Hirst, Pauli Pauli, Ryan Hampshire and Tyler Randell are among the players yet to sign new deals.

However, Chester says that off-contract players have been given a chance to earn a new deal within the next four weeks.

He added: "There has been some discussions with certain players. But I have given them an opportunity over the next month to try and earn a contract.

"With it being a salary cap sport there are always going to be three or four who unfortunately have to leave at the end of the year.

"But those decisions haven't been made just yet.

"And they will get another four weeks of playing out there and we will see how we go."