Wakefield Trinity closing in on new recruit after duo ruled out for four to six weeks

Wakefield Trinity have lost two more players ahead of the Betfred Super League season, but are closing in on a new recruit.

Full-back Alex Walker - an off-season signing from London Broncos - and young forward Yusuf Aydin both picked up an ankle injury in Wednesday’s warm-up game against Huddersfield Giants and will be out of action for four to six weeks, coach Chris Chester said.

Yusuf Aydin.

But Chester was today due to talks with a player with a view to bringing him in on a season-long loan.

“We got the scan results back on Thursday,” Chester said of the latest casualties.

“We’re probably looking at four to six weeks for both of them.

“Young Yusuf was in my thoughts [for round one at Hull KR] because we’ve lost quite a few middles.

“We had one front-rowers at the start of the year and we are down to three so it is challenging.”

Wakefield were without eight first-choice players against Giants and Chester admitted they need some “reinforcements in the middle”.

He said: “We are trying to look at a season-long loan with a player.

“Fingers crossed we can get some kind of a deal done over the next 24-48 hours.”