Wakefield Trinity confirm a SEVENTH signing for 2020 Super League

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed that Adam Tangata will return to the club in 2020 after signing on a season-long loan from Halifax.

The prop-forward joined Wakefield on-loan from Halifax for the latter stages of the 2019 campaign and featured five times for the club.

Tangata, who has represented the Cook Islands at international level, will add more competition for places in what is already a strong pack for 2020.

Tangata said: “I enjoyed my time here last year.

“I only played a handful of games but I was keen to stay on for 2020. I’m looking forward to being a part of it here at Wakefield.

“I’d like to see how far I can push myself and I’m sure I’ll enjoy being in a full-time environment.”

Head Coach, Chris Chester, added: “I’m really pleased that we’ve got the pen on the paper for Adz to remain here in 2020. I thought he was outstanding for us at the back end of 2019.

“He brings some real energy to the middle and he’s a guy that doesn’t shirk any responsibilities.

“He does all the little things really well and he’s another player who’s got a big engine.

“I’m looking forward to him playing a real crucial role in the team moving forward.”