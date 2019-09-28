Wakefield Trinity confirm signing of London Broncos full-back Alex Walker

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have continued their preparations for the 2020 campaign with the signing of Alex Walker on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old full-back joins Wakefield from London Broncos, who were relegated by Trinity on the final day of the regular Super League season.

Walker is a product of the Broncos' academy system and made his top-flight debut for London in 2014.

He was a regular in the side that earned promotion to Super League in 2018 and played 27 times for London last season.

Walker has also spent time on loan at London Skolars and Hemel Stags and has earned representative honours with Scotland.

“I’m really looking forward to this challenge," said Walker.

"Wakefield have been a top Super League team for a while now and despite things not going their way at times in 2019, I believe the squad is more than capable of breaking into the play-offs in 2020.

“The style of play particularly pleases me and I’m looking forward to being part of that and linking up with the the quality players across the park.

“I’m excited for pre-season to get underway now and I’ll be ripping in to prepare as best as I can for a successful 2020."

Walker scored six tries from full-back last season and Trinity head coach Chris Chester added: “I’m really pleased to add Alex Walker to the squad on a two-year deal.

“Alex has been a standout for London over the last few years and he proved throughout 2019 that he’s got the ability to be a top Super League player for years to come.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming him for pre-season and seeing what he can bring to the squad.”