Wakefield Trinity determined to keep destiny in own hands ahead of Warrington Wolves test, insists Kyle Wood

Wakefield Trinity want to determine their own destiny as they seek to secure their Super League status for another year.

READ: Wakefield pair ruled out for remainder of the season.

That is according to hooker Kyle Wood who feels Trinity are on the right track despite a narrow 24-16 defeat at the hands of Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Wakefield are two points ahead of bottom-side London Broncos - who travel to Hull KR - with two games to play.

READ: Chris Chester slams 'disgraceful' decision in defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Trinity face Challenge Cup winners Warrington Wolves in Cheshire on Friday night (7.45pm).

A defeat for London in East Yorkshire would all but secure Trinity’s survival but Wood doesn’t want to worry about goings on elsewhere.

“We came up a little short but we are definitely going in the right direction,” reflected Wood on Trinity’s loss to Wigan.

“We have just got to concentrate on ourselves and just make sure we put in a good performance this week.

“We don’t want to leave it to someone else to do it for us. We want to be the ones to put it bed for ourselves.”

Morgan Escare produced another strong performance since his arrival from the Warriors last month and Wood is keen to see the full-back remain at Belle Vue.

Head coach Chris Chester is also wants to keep the French international to remain at Trinity with Ryan Hampshire’s deal set to run out at the end of the campaign.

“Morgan Escare has been outstanding for us the last couple of games,” added Wood.

“He has brought that spark in attack that we have been lacking and he can make something out of nothing.

“Like he today, he made that break for that try - he has been outstanding for us.

“He is a brilliant player, he is certainly one we would like to keep. He is good around the boys and if we could make it happen that would be great.

“But if not, good luck to him moving forward next year.”

Wood felt Wakefield’s loss to Wigan could have gone “either way” as the Warriors edged a fierce and tight contest in West Yorkshire.

The sides were eventually separated by a controversial try by Liam Marshall on the hour and a last-minute effort from Sam Powell.

Trinity pushed Wigan until the full-time hooter with tries from James Batchelor, Jacob Miller and Ben Jones-Bishop.

Wood said: “We have got confidence in our defence at the moment, we are really putting the effort in there.

“I think if we keep doing that we always give ourselves a chance.

“Like today, it could have gone either way. That is what we have got to do next week; just be in the contest.

“Hopefully some of the passes stick and we can get those tries to get ourselves the win.”