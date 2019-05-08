Wakefield Trinity handed injury boost as key man returns for Challenge Cup clash with Widnes Vikings

James Batchelor is set to make his return for Wakefield Trinity against Widnes Vikings on Friday night.

The 21-year-old has made just four appearances in 2019 after picking up a knee injury in Trinity's 10-6 defeat against Hull KR in March.

Batchelor's inclusion is the only change to Wakefield's squad from last week.

He replaces the injured Tinirau Arona, who is out for the season with a ruptured ACL.

Tyler Randell keeps his place after making his return to the side in the 26-25 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Chris Annakin is also named in the squad, after being forced out of last Friday's clash with a hamstring strain.

Wakefield's fifth-round clash with Widnes kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday evening.

Wakefield Trinity's 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Lee Kershaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Ben Reynolds, Kyle Wood.