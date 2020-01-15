Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester pleased to get injured stars back ahead of Super League opener

Chris Chester was delighted to see his left-edge back to full strength in Sunday’s friendly win over Hull KR.

Tom Johnstone, Bill Tupou and Matty Ashurst all made their returns after being ruled out for much of 2019 through injury.

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Johnstone marked his comeback with a try in the 42nd minute, diving over in the left corner in trademark style as Trinity emerged 18-6 victors.

“I thought he was outstanding and showed some really good signs on the left edge with Bill inside him,” said Chester of Johnstone.

“It was a special try. We have missed Tom, we have missed Bill and we have missed Matty Ashurst.

“For Tom to score in the corner; it is great to see him back.

“That was a Tom Johnstone try and hopefully there are quite a few more of those to come this year.”

Wakefield are currently on a warm-weather training camp in Alicante, ahead of their final pre-season clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity will return to England on Monday and will rest on Tuesday before taking on the Giants this Wednesday.

Chester won’t rush Tinirau Arona and David Fifita back from injury and feels there is plenty of competition for places in the forward positions.

He added: “We will see how Dave and Ti train in Alicante. But looking at the middles, there is no rush.

“There is plenty of competition for places and it will be a strong team against Huddersfield.

“Fifita is doing some straight-line running and he did contact the other day and no one could put him down to the deck.

“We have just got to be careful with him, we have to wait and see.”