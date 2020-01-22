Wakefield Trinity hoping for an injury-free final pre-season hit-out against Huddersfield Giants

GETTING THROUGH injury-free will be a priority for Wakefield Trinity when they take on visitors Huddersfield Giants this evening.

Trinity’s final trial game comes nine days before their Betfred Super League opener at Hull KR and around 48 hours after they returned from warm-weather training in Spain.

Wakefield Trinity coach, Chris Chester. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe/JPIMedia

Adam Tangata (ribs) and Chris Green (ankle) will not be risked after picking up knocks in Alicante and Trinity’s previous match – when Hull KR forward Mose Masoe suffered a career-ending spinal injury – was an indication of the dangers in any physical contest.

Wakefield will get an opportunity to put what they worked on in camp into practice, but Chester confirmed: “I’ve already got a team in my mind for game one.

“For me, it [tonight] is more about making sure we get through without any more injuries.

“We showed some really good signs against Hull KR, defensively we were physical and strong and we looked fit as well.

Off-season signing Chris Green won't be risked by Wakefield against Huddersfield. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I was really pleased with that game.

“I know Hull KR will be better, but we will as well and I am happy with the way we are travelling at the moment.”

Weather disrupted the closing stages of Trinity’s overseas trip, but Chester described the week in Spain as “really good”.

He said: “We had a really bad storm at the end of it and flights and everything were delayed.

“We set off at 9am and I walked in my front door at 10.30pm, which is not ideal, but the one thing you can’t control is the weather.

“Up until then it was a really good camp.

“We got some good-quality work done and spent some quality time together while we were away and we set some good goals and objectives for the 2020 season.”

Chester will send out a strong squad tonight, but admitted: “We are a bit thin on the ground for front-rowers.

“Hopefully we will get a few back for the first game of the year.”

Wakefield Trinity: from Arundel, Ashurst, Atkins, Aydin, Batchelor, Brough, Croft, Gwaze, Hampshire, Johnstone, Jowitt, Kershaw, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Pitts, Tanginoa, Tupou, Walker, Westerman, J Wood, K Wood.

Kick-off: Today, 7.30pm.