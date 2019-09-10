Wakefield Trinity impose social media blackout on players ahead of crucial clash with London Broncos

WAKEFIELD TRINITY boss Chris Chester has banned his players from social media ahead of Friday's relegation decider with London Broncos.

The Trinity boss wants to keep the pressure off his players as they prepare to welcome London to Belle Vue on Friday night.

A win in any case would keep Wakefield in Super League while a defeat would leave them relying on results from elsewhere.

Four teams sit on 20 points heading into the final round, but Trinity are feeling upbeat heading into Friday's fixture.

“My job is to try and keep the players as relaxed as possible,” said Chester.

“We’ve been really excited out in training today.

“You could see in Hull KR’s performance last Friday how tense they were and they got off to a really poor start.

“My job is just to make sure the prep is good and try and take the pressure off those guys.

“We’ve had a social media blackout this week and a press blackout. The players are doing their bit.”

Meanwhile, Chester has confirmed that Ryan Atkins will play a part in Friday night's decider.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined by a hand injury since his return to Wakefield in August.

“He’s been a real positive influence on the group for the last three or four weeks since he’s been here,” Chester said.

“He’s been in all the team meetings. He’s a player that’s got that experience. He’s played in all the big games and knows what to say.

“This is something that he’s probably not used to but the more experienced players we can get out on the field this week, the better for everybody.”