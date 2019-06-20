Wakefield Trinity Ladies Challenge Cup quarter final a potential 'banana skin,' warns head coach Wayne Hirst

Wakefield Trinity Ladies head coach Wayne Hirst has warned that their Challenge Cup quarter-final clash at Keighley Albion is a potential “banana skin.”

Wakefield travel to Keighley - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition - on Sunday afternoon, aiming to book their spot in the last four.

Trinity defeated Widnes Vikings at Belle Vue last month to book their place in the last eight while Keighley hammered fellow League One side Halifax 50-9 to put their name in the draw.

“It is another challenge and another team that we don’t know much about,” said Hirst.

“I know they have got some former players from the successful Bradford Bulls side.

“So we know that they will have a half decent side, and we won’t be taking them lightly.

“It could be a potential banana skin, so we have got to be on the ball.”

Wakefield haven’t played a competitive game since the beginning of June, when they lost 66-0 to high-flying St Helens.

Meanwhile, Keighley have only played two league games in League One, winning both and scoring 94 points while conceding 54.

Halifax currently top the third tier with four wins from five games but have played three more games than Albion.

Hirst admits that a lack of game time has proved frustrating but insists that Trinity must focus on their own performance this Sunday.

He said: “I think for most games, we just try and concentrate on ourselves, rather than them.

“We try and do what we need to do to control things and make life easier for ourselves, and we will continue doing that. Training has been good, we had a really tough session on Monday night and everyone is excited.”

Trinity will have a few players unavailable through injury and other commitments.

Hirst added: “Some of the younger girls, who have been playing well at the minute, can’t play because they have a prom the day after the game.

“So, we do have a few missing but we will still put a good enough team out that will be able to compete.”

Wakefield’s next Super League clash at home to Wigan Warriors on June 30 will be streamed live on the OurLeague app.