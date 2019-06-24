Wakefield Trinity Ladies set up home semi-final with rivals Castleford Tigers in Coral Challenge Cup

Wakefield Trinity Ladies will host district rivals Castleford Tigers in the semi-finals of the Coral Women's Challenge Cup.

Wakefield won a nail-biting quarter final 26-24 at Keighley Albion while Castleford, in front of a 1,492-strong crowd, hammered Bradford Bulls 48-8.

Chloe Billington was the hero for Wakefield at Keighley as she crossed for the decisive try, with Lisa Taylor's conversion proving the difference between the sides.

The hosts opened the scoring after a few minutes but Trinity hit straight back as Billington dotted down for Wakefield's first. Taylor converted to give the visitors the lead.

In a back and forth encounter, Albion went back in front but it wasn't long before Wakefield were ahead again.

Hannah Watt grabbed Trinity's second with Taylor again finding the target with the conversion.

The centre then added a penalty goal to put six points between the sides.

Wakefield went into the break with a two-point lead as Keighley crossed for a third.

The home side then took the took the lead for a third time, with the conversion making it 18-14.

However, Trinity stayed in the arm-wrestle as Saskia Lewis - who scored Wakefield's first try in Women's Super League - levelled proceedings.

Taylor's ever-reliable boot then gave Wakefield a slender advantage.

Neither side could establish their dominance as the home side went in front once again.

But Trinity had the final say as Billington scored with Taylor's conversion sending Wakefield into the last four.

"It was a poor performance from us but we got the win," said head coach Wayne Hirst.

Wakefield's semi-final against Castleford will be played on Sunday, July 7.