Wakefield Trinity Ladies showing teams 'too much respect,' admits head coach Wayne Hirst

Wakefield Trinity Ladies head coach Wayne Hirst feels his side are giving some teams “too much respect.”

Trinity lost 58-6 at Bradford Bulls on Sunday in their latest Women’s Super League outing.

Head coach Wayne Hirst. PIC: Mike Robey Photography.

The Bulls were 26-0 ahead at the break, with a try from Georgia Cutt in the second half proving to be Wakefield’s only score of the game.

Sarah Dunn scored four tries for the home side, while Amy Hardcastle claimed a hat-trick.

The Bulls posted 12 tries in total with Savannah Andrade, Leah Jones, and Millie Taylor grabbing a score each while Stacey Greenwood notched a brace.

“We just frustrated ourselves,” admitted Hirst when reflecting on the defeat.

“We just froze a little bit, I think we are lacking in a bit of confidence.

“There isn’t any reason that we shouldn’t be competing with these teams. We just seem to be giving them too much respect.”

He added: “We made mistakes and we didn’t do the little things right.

“We made life hard ourselves, we did too much defending, it was a tough day and it frustrating.”

Wakefield have no fixture this weekend but will host Featherstone Rovers in their first home game, at Belle Vue, on May 12.

“It is one of those games where we need to be up for it and competing,” said Hirst.

“They are the games that we want to be competing in.”

Hirst has been pleased with what he has seen from his side in training, with numerous players still settling into the squad.

He added: “In training we are looking really good.

“And then on game days, we just seem to freeze.

“I don’t know if it is nerves or panic but we don’t stick to what we have practised or do the little things right. We have got three home games in a row now, so that should settle us down a little bit. “