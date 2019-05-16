Wakefield Trinity looking to 'redeem' themselves at London Broncos, says Dave Fifita

Wakefield Trinity have a chance to “redeem” themselves when they make the trip to London Broncos on Saturday (3pm), says influential prop Dave Fifita.



Trinity travelled to the capital at the beginning of February but came away with a shock 42-24 defeat in their first game of the season.

Fifita celebrates scoring a try earlier in the season. PIC: James Heaton.

Wakefield’s on-field fortunes have improved vastly since that game, however, with Chester’s side currently sitting third in the Super League table.

Fifita has been one of Trinity’s stand-out performers in 2019 as long-term injuries to numerous players have meant more minutes for the prop forward.

“We are going back down to redeem ourselves,” he said.

“We took them too lightly last time and I am sure everyone will be up for the occasion.

Fifita and Mason Caton-Brown. PIC: James Heaton.

“Hopefully we will get a few numbers back, one of them being my partner in crime Anthony England. We will take it to them and go again.”

He added: “It shows what kind of team we have here, that we have moved up to third with the injuries.

“We are in a good position, and the boys are doing well to cover for the other boys that are out.”

Jacob Miller, along with Anthony England, could return to the Trinity squad on Saturday. The pair have been out of action since picking up injuries last month.

Jacob Miller could return to the Wakefield line-up on Saturday.

And Fifita is itching to see Miller back on the field once again.

He said: “He leads from the front and puts his body on the line for us.

“I can’t wait until he is back, I am sure he’ll be a big influence on the team.”

Meanwhile, Wakefield have set up a Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with league leaders St Helens after a hard-fought victory over Championship side Widnes Vikings in the sixth round.

Trinity’s quarter final against Saints will take place on Saturday, June 1 and televised on BBC One (3.15pm).

Wakefield’s win over Widnes was in the balance until the 73rd-minute when the Super League side led by just six points.

However, three late tries dashed Widnes’ hopes of pulling off an upset.

Fifita, who claimed a second-half try, admitted: “Mentally, we weren’t prepared for it.

“We maybe thought it was going to be an easy game and took them too lightly, and it showed in the first half.

“We were disappointed with the effort but glad to be moving on.”